Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > My Chemical Romance > My Chemical Romance postpone more comeback shows

My Chemical Romance postpone more comeback shows

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
My Chemical Romance postpone more comeback shows

My Chemical Romance postpone more comeback shows

My Chemical Romance have postponed their Australia and New Zealand shows later this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News My Chemical Romance postpone more comeback shows - My Chemical Romance have postponed their Australia and New Zeala… https://t.co/ta98kpwHJo 3 hours ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) My Chemical Romance postpone more comeback shows: https://t.co/SrI4vskDSk #NewZealand 11 hours ago

lotoyz

Oke RT @AltPress: BREAKING: My Chemical Romance (@MCROfficial) have postponed three more shows set to take place in Australia and New Zealand,… 17 hours ago

AltPress

Alternative Press BREAKING: My Chemical Romance (@MCROfficial) have postponed three more shows set to take place in Australia and New… https://t.co/hDcg2MY6SA 1 day ago

HiromiMiyamoto3

Miya RT @TheMusicComAu: "We are terribly sad to postpone, and even more distressed about what is happening the world over." https://t.co/VubByD0… 2 days ago

TheMusicComAu

theMusic.com.au "We are terribly sad to postpone, and even more distressed about what is happening the world over." https://t.co/VubByD0u01 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

My Chemical Romance Will Perform At Denver's Pepsi Center In October [Video]My Chemical Romance Will Perform At Denver's Pepsi Center In October

My Chemical Romance has announced a full U.S. tour beginning in September and they'll perform at the Pepsi Center in Denver on Oct. 2. Curtis Silva reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:13Published

My Chemical Romance Going On Tour, Stopping In Boston [Video]My Chemical Romance Going On Tour, Stopping In Boston

My Chemical Romance is back together and going on a reunion tour, the rock band's first U.S. dates in nine years. The North American tour comes to Boston's TD Garden on Sept. 15. Ken Molestina reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.