English Premier League And EFL Suspended Over Coronavirus

The English Premier League has been suspended over fears around coronavirus spreading.

The news follows the revelation that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the virus, with the first team all in self-isolation.

Leicester City also have three players under observation, with Benjamin Mendy of Manchester City also in observation.

The ruling follows other leagues across Europe.

