Coronavirus Pandemic: South America ramps up travel bans, school closures

What’s Happening: People walled apart, China closing Everest

People around the world have become increasingly isolated from each other due to a mounting number of...
Seattle Times - Published

Latin American countries ramp up travel bans, school closures over coronavirus

Several Latin American countries stepped up measures on Thursday to slow the spread of the...
Reuters - Published


Tweets about this

Jon46915496

WAKE UP RT @WBHChannel: @CallingAstro424 @NetworksManager That is why testing is so critical. America has FAILED at testing. I'm actually jealous… 3 hours ago

henne38

mona RT @FirstpostSports: Brazil, the biggest country in South America, has also been slowest in the region to impose restrictions on large gath… 8 hours ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports Brazil, the biggest country in South America, has also been slowest in the region to impose restrictions on large g… https://t.co/Ct3IAZqDIY 8 hours ago

e92sam

Sam @Patrici48911220 @Maddow @chrislhayes @JoyAnnReid @JoeNBC @Morning_Joe @MSNBC @CNN Why is the hospital ship USNS… https://t.co/L0W1EKByIU 9 hours ago

WBHChannel

WelcomeBackHome @CallingAstro424 @NetworksManager That is why testing is so critical. America has FAILED at testing. I'm actually… https://t.co/DRycbFhp0E 11 hours ago

CanadianClark

Michael Clark @CCSD_edu Very poor response to this pandemic... Start following the lead of countries that are slowing this pandem… https://t.co/SxrDVdEghq 11 hours ago

StraightThinkEd

Straight-Think RT @Falbalila: Less than 10,000 Americans have been tested, far fewer than in other countries like South Korea, which is testing about 20,0… 13 hours ago

Falbalila

L Dugas Less than 10,000 Americans have been tested, far fewer than in other countries like South Korea, which is testing a… https://t.co/LOZuI0ZQkZ 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

US to add UK and Ireland to European travel ban [Video]

US to add UK and Ireland to European travel ban

The UK and Ireland are to be added to America's European travel ban over the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump has confirmed.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:20Published
Several area school announce closures amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Several area school announce closures amid coronavirus pandemic

Multiple schools in our area are either canceling classes for the foreseeable future or moving classes online.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published
