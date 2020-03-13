Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wrestlemania's future up in the air due to coronavirus concerns

Wrestlemania's future up in the air due to coronavirus concerns

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Wrestlemania's future up in the air due to coronavirus concerns
Wrestlemania's future up in the air due to coronavirus concerns
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mjolnirthegreat

Cornelius the 3rd @DJmoss17 @ryansatin Collector's item. Will be worth Hundreds in the future. #WrestleMania #CoronavirusUSA https://t.co/CG8UzXue3S 4 minutes ago

Venomfan45abby

Abby NIKKI CROSS AND ALEXA BILLS BECOMING TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS WILL HAPPEN AGAIN IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE, @VinceMcMahon NI… https://t.co/i5QvpdGHC6 12 minutes ago

Trevorlee_01

Trevor Lee I'm sorry to yall who are going to miss out on the Wrestlemania weekend experience! I hope you get to have that experience in the future! 12 minutes ago

dadez33

Dezeraux Hopes RT @LeafsNation619: Postponing Wrestlemania just wasn't an realistic option. Schedules are made months in advance, all would have to be adj… 16 minutes ago

wade_jwade4824

Justin Wade I truly hope that in the future Tampa Bay can truly host WrestleMania in the coming years. I know it sucks that now… https://t.co/pZ4LcYTv6z 22 minutes ago

totaIbellas

liv ♡ I love wrestling and I’m still looking forward to Wrestlemania. Although my heart breaks for those who spent so muc… https://t.co/RAtDnmSnNQ 23 minutes ago

OldManMandal

🕸 [黒い羊] DUMPWEED @KimiMtz17 @WWE They need to go through with it or else everything besides wrestlemania will be either delayed or c… https://t.co/SVJ2v8cHzG 23 minutes ago

LeafsNation619

Eden {Fan Account} Postponing Wrestlemania just wasn't an realistic option. Schedules are made months in advance, all would have to be… https://t.co/mwRl3QrSu0 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.