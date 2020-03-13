Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Spain pledges €1 billion for hospitals to fight 'unbearable' coronavirus pressure

Spain pledges €1 billion for hospitals to fight 'unbearable' coronavirus pressure

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:32s - Published < > Embed
Spain pledges €1 billion for hospitals to fight 'unbearable' coronavirus pressure

Spain pledges €1 billion for hospitals to fight 'unbearable' coronavirus pressure

Spain pledges €1 billion for hospitals to fight 'unbearable' coronavirus pressure

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CroquetKnob

Croquet Knob RT @masteradrian: Spain pledges €1 billion for hospitals to fight 'unbearable' coronavirus pressure https://t.co/yrFqCO36j0 1 hour ago

masteradrian

masteradrian Spain pledges €1 billion for hospitals to fight 'unbearable' coronavirus pressure https://t.co/yrFqCO36j0 2 hours ago

JoanRubies

Joan Rubies 🎗#FemXarxa For now, they have ruled out locking down Madrid, but the government's response over the next two weeks is vital if… https://t.co/x2SLfO2zbP 5 hours ago

ycoronado_ve

Yosmar Coronado Spain pledges €1 billion for hospitals to fight 'unbearable' coronavirus pressure https://t.co/AaiHft6HO9 https://t.co/9H6CvcxcET 7 hours ago

rospay15

Rosalind Pay RT @BrexitBetrayed: Spain pledges €1 billion for hospitals to fight 'unbearable' coronavirus pressure https://t.co/kRVWN1haux 11 hours ago

noahcameron21

Noah Cameron Spain pledges €1 billion for hospitals to fight ‘unbearable’ coronavirus… https://t.co/2n3bZrVAsf 11 hours ago

Mitch20015

Mitch✌️☮️🇬🇧 ➡️ 🌺🧢 Spain pledges €1 billion for hospitals to fight 'unbearable' coronavirus pressure https://t.co/phlpEKR6le 12 hours ago

sonneyjo

SonjaleneYorkLittlefield Via @euronews: Spain pledges €1 billion for hospitals to fight 'unbearable' coronavirus pressure - https://t.co/GaahcadgD2 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Madrid schools and universities closed due to coronavirus [Video]Madrid schools and universities closed due to coronavirus

Schools and universities were closed in Madrid on Wednesday as the government took measures to address the spread of the new coronavirus. Hospitals were busy, with some people wearing masks on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.