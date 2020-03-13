Watch: Kamal Nath seeks floor test; says BJP holding Congress MLAs captive

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Lalji Tandon and demanded sought a floor test to prove majority in the Assembly in the forthcoming session.

He accused the BJP of holding Congress MLAs captive in a Bengaluru resort and urged the Governor to ensure their release ahead of the floor test.

Kamal Nath, whose government is on shaky ground after 19 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, said that the resignation of the Congress had been submitted to the Speaker by BJP leaders and sought a probe on the issue.

He also said that there is no threat to his government.

