Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch: Kamal Nath seeks floor test; says BJP holding Congress MLAs captive

Watch: Kamal Nath seeks floor test; says BJP holding Congress MLAs captive

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Kamal Nath seeks floor test; says BJP holding Congress MLAs captive

Watch: Kamal Nath seeks floor test; says BJP holding Congress MLAs captive

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Lalji Tandon and demanded sought a floor test to prove majority in the Assembly in the forthcoming session.

He accused the BJP of holding Congress MLAs captive in a Bengaluru resort and urged the Governor to ensure their release ahead of the floor test.

Kamal Nath, whose government is on shaky ground after 19 MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, said that the resignation of the Congress had been submitted to the Speaker by BJP leaders and sought a probe on the issue.

He also said that there is no threat to his government.

Watch the full video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

BJP seeks floor test on March 16 to prove majority in MP

Amid political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP will seek a floor test on March 16, the first day...
IndiaTimes - Published

MP: BJP for early floor test, Cong says 'wait'

BJP on Friday said it will seek a floor test on March 16 - the opening day of the budget session....
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, 22 MLAs with him, will MP govt survive? | Oneindia News [Video]Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, 22 MLAs with him, will MP govt survive? | Oneindia News

A day after tendering his resignation to the Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on 11th March. His decision to quit was not entirely unexpected with strained ties between him and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 12:08Published

Cong Mp [Video]Cong Mp

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lashed out at Jyotiraditya Scindia calling him an opportunist for joining the BJP. He said that such people should have left the party earlier and accused the BJP..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.