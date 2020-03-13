Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Don't take coronavirus lightly': BJP MP Hema Malini

'Don't take coronavirus lightly': BJP MP Hema Malini

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:00s - Published < > Embed
'Don't take coronavirus lightly': BJP MP Hema Malini

'Don't take coronavirus lightly': BJP MP Hema Malini

BJP MP Hema Malini asked everybody to be should be careful and not travel overseas in the wake of coronavirus.

She also added that coronavirus should not be taken lightly.

The total number of positive cases in India has crossed 70 with one death reported from Karnataka.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MY_MUSLIM

MY_MUSLIM RT @PatTheBerner: In Italy, 250 people died from the Coronavirus in one day. Do not take this lightly. We need #Medicare4All and we need… 12 minutes ago

srimat

Kulasekhar Srivatsan 🇮🇳 RT @TelanganaMaata: Telangana: #KCR govt not at all serious about Pandemic Coronavirus crisis: Ramchander Rao He said that the state gover… 23 minutes ago

RedDeadRiot

Go wash your damn hands! And should not be taken lightly. Make sure to ventilate the areas you're cleaning, use the chemicals in moderation,… https://t.co/onW6zgy7qN 30 minutes ago

Shivanipradhan

Shivani @IndiaToday Trying to spread awareness not fear! Precaution please not panic! Please don’t take Corona lightly… https://t.co/iFfNm1rOfF 38 minutes ago

Dauber1642

Luke Kostreva RT @AlanaKStewart: The Swine flu (2009/10) affected 61 MILLION Americans and 12,000 DIED from it. So far 12 have died in the U.S. from the… 40 minutes ago

iztkhrnsa

이자티 Nearly 200 cases so far. Please Malaysian, don't take this lightly, don't take this macam jalan berlubang, orang ac… https://t.co/pxWDbbsHBz 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.