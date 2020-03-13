‘Consider curtailing Parliament session’: Harsimrat Kaur Badal on coronavirus

As coronavirus continues to spread across India, Union Minister Harsimrat Jaur Badal has urged the government to consider curtailing the ongoing session of Parliament.

She argued that the Parliament witnesses a large of MPs from across the country and people sit in very close proximity to each other which increases chances of infection.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati was seen distributing sanitizers in the Parliament premises.

