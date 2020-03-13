Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Consider curtailing Parliament session’: Harsimrat Kaur Badal on coronavirus

‘Consider curtailing Parliament session’: Harsimrat Kaur Badal on coronavirus

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:05s - Published < > Embed
‘Consider curtailing Parliament session’: Harsimrat Kaur Badal on coronavirus

‘Consider curtailing Parliament session’: Harsimrat Kaur Badal on coronavirus

As coronavirus continues to spread across India, Union Minister Harsimrat Jaur Badal has urged the government to consider curtailing the ongoing session of Parliament.

She argued that the Parliament witnesses a large of MPs from across the country and people sit in very close proximity to each other which increases chances of infection.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati was seen distributing sanitizers in the Parliament premises.

Watch the full video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.