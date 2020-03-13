Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Football suspended: Where we stand

Football suspended: Where we stand

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Football suspended: Where we stand

Football suspended: Where we stand

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth explains the reasons behind the Premier League and EFL's decision to suspend football until at least April 3.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | ALL international football should be postponed, says FIFA

FIFA has recommended that all international football matches scheduled for March and April be...
News24 - Published

The only Arsenal player set to take part in professional football this weekend

The only Arsenal player set to take part in professional football this weekendWith most of Europe and other countries around the world postponing sporting events due to the...
Football.london - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

English Premier League suspended over coronavirus [Video]English Premier League suspended over coronavirus

With large gatherings an obvious risk, much of world sport is now in shutdown, including the world's biggest football leagues.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published

Coronavirus stops sports around the globe [Video]Coronavirus stops sports around the globe

Coronavirus stops sports around the globe

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.