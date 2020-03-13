Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: Noida employee tests positive, 707 co-workers under observation | Oneindia

Coronavirus: Noida employee tests positive, 707 co-workers under observation | Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:29s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Noida employee tests positive, 707 co-workers under observation | Oneindia

Coronavirus: Noida employee tests positive, 707 co-workers under observation | Oneindia

THE INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2020 HAS BEEN POSTPONED TILL APRIL 15th AMID THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS AND THERE IS A POSSIBILITY THAT THE TOURNAMENT COULD BE PLAYED BEHIND CLOSED DOORS.

AN EMPLOYEE OF A LEATHER MANUFACTURING FACTORY IN NOIDA HAS BEEN INFECTED WITH THE HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS CORONAVIRUS.

THE FACTORY HAS BEEN FUMIGATED AND SANITISED AND ALL THE EMPLOYEES NUMBERING AROUND 700 HAVE BEEN KEPT UNDER HOME QUARANTINE.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus in Noida: 854 people put under surveillance

More than 700 people working in a leather company in Greater Noida have been put under surveillance...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

tuco_blondie

Tuco RT @htTweets: #Coronavirus #Covid2019India |  HCL's Noida office employee tests positive https://t.co/gldtzAx03h https://t.co/XZDjlftahH 10 minutes ago

HTNoidaGzb

HT Noida & Ghaziabad RT @htTweets: Another case of #coronavirus positive case - an employee at HCL Technologies - emerged in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total num… 17 minutes ago

BiIndia

Business Insider India🇮🇳 #coronavirus | Noida HCL employee tests positive, taking the active cases to 18 in UP https://t.co/XeUIBvII9x… https://t.co/dkGvbNkOUh 22 minutes ago

nilanjanab

Nilanjana Bhowmick Every company which has workers traveling abroad must make working from home mandatory w/immediate effect. They mus… https://t.co/557kagdU4q 43 minutes ago

vaibhavgupta98

Vaibhav Gupta RT @TimesNow: Coronavirus in Noida: HCL Technologies' employee tests positive for COVID-19; firm asks staff to stay 'calm'. | #IndiaFightsC… 43 minutes ago

Namrata09735275

Namrata RT @Indsamachar: Another case of #coronavirus positive case – an employee at HCL Technologies – emerged in #UttarPradesh on Thursday, takin… 45 minutes ago

Indsamachar

IndSamachar Another case of #coronavirus positive case – an employee at HCL Technologies – emerged in #UttarPradesh on Thursday… https://t.co/U5uctChJqU 47 minutes ago

priyadarshic

NeoNeanderthal RT @republic: HCL Noida office employee tests positive for Coronavirus; company issues statement https://t.co/r6n4KXaxS2 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

India-South Africa series called off amid Coronavirus fears, IPL postponed | Oneindia News [Video]

India-South Africa series called off amid Coronavirus fears, IPL postponed | Oneindia News

A KERALA GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL HAS SAID THAT A MAN ADMITTED TO KERALA'S KOTTAYAM HOSPITAL’S CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION WARD HAS DIED. THE DISTRICT MEDICAL OFFICER ATTRIBUTED THE DEATH TO SEPTICEMIA AND..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.