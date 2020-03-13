Prince Charles Delivers Heartfelt Speech During an Australia Bushfire Fundraiser 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:01s - Published Prince Charles Delivers Heartfelt Speech During an Australia Bushfire Fundraiser Prince Charles gave a heartfelt speech as he offered his support to those affected by the devastating bushfires in Australia. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this linda wilson Prince Charles delivers heartfelt speech during fundraiser for Australian bushfires relief https://t.co/S1vfDR1fuz 3 days ago EpicNews Prince Charles delivers heartfelt speech during fundraiser for Australian bushfires relief https://t.co/dzjg1TB5GH https://t.co/2TkTvqwsBP 3 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Prince Charles hails enduring spirit of Australians who battled bushfires



The Prince of Wales has expressed his sympathy for those who suffered through the recent Australian bushfires, saying their ordeal must have seemed "like an apocalyptic vision of hell". Charles was.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 3 days ago