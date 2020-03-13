Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'I can't forgive my attacker'

'I can't forgive my attacker'

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
'I can't forgive my attacker'

'I can't forgive my attacker'

Wasseim and his daughter were among the victims of New Zealand's Christchurch mosques shooting.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Today2410

Today24 ‘I can’t forgive my attacker’ https://t.co/n0V8l7b66v 13 hours ago

GranshoabM

M Granshoab RT @TerryCretin: @AlexaMcConnolly Such a good idea Alexa. Maybe victims could house them? It would help victims to better understand what… 16 hours ago

NOORALI16507491

Ibney Sharaqat(ابنِ شراقت) Christchurch Shootings: ‘I’ll never forgive my daughter’s attacker’ - BB... https://t.co/5612VvNYLd via @YouTube 20 hours ago

TerryCretin

Terry Cretin @AlexaMcConnolly Such a good idea Alexa. Maybe victims could house them? It would help victims to better understa… https://t.co/kMVjWiIvWj 21 hours ago

DryCleanerCast

TheDryCleanerCast -- Secrets & Spies 'I can't forgive my attacker' - BBC News https://t.co/Gzc3PF40Fo 23 hours ago

Travellersexpe1

اخبار اون لاين ‘I can’t forgive my attacker’ https://t.co/HDJpAZbQ4k 1 day ago

NEWS_by_Larry

News by Larry 'I can't forgive my attacker' https://t.co/NMXwywWtxb https://t.co/aLlBnJqC8t 1 day ago

Techinfinityli1

Techinfinitylife ‘I can’t forgive my attacker’ https://t.co/oQ1dSXPpjl https://t.co/HeqPjKIbMR 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.