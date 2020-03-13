Global  

IPL 2020 POSTPONED TILL APRIL 15 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS THREAT

IPL 2020 POSTPONED TILL APRIL 15 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS THREAT | Oneindia News

IPL 2020 POSTPONED TILL APRIL 15 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS THREAT | Oneindia News

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the BCCI has postponed the IPL 2020 till April 15 as against the original schedule of March 29.

It has been understood that the decision has been conveyed to the eight teams and other formalities will be worked out on Saturday (March 14), the day of IPL Governing Council meeting.

Breaking news: IPL 2020 suspended till April 15 due to coronavirus threat, announces BCCI

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been suspended till April 15, 2020, due to the threat of...
Zee News - Published


India-South Africa series called off amid Coronavirus fears, IPL postponed

A KERALA GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL HAS SAID THAT A MAN ADMITTED TO KERALA'S KOTTAYAM HOSPITAL’S CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION WARD HAS DIED. THE DISTRICT MEDICAL OFFICER ATTRIBUTED THE DEATH TO SEPTICEMIA AND..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:45Published

IPL postponed till 15th April, Delhi bans larrge gatherings

PM appeals to SAARC leaders to chalk ot strategy to deal with Coronavirus; Odisha declares Coronavirus a state disaster; Kuldeep Sengar,others get 10 years jail in Unnao custodial death case;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:18Published

