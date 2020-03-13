Global  

Style icon Prabal Gurung recounts his amazing ride in the fashion world

Immerse yourself in inspiring conversations with some of the most powerful people in the world at the HT Leadership Studio.

In the latest episode, Prabal Gurung recounts his journey in the world of fashion and says that he tells stories through his work.

The style icon also reveals some of his favourite Indian designers and adds that fashion has the potential to heal.

The designer features on the series after the illustrious likes of Olympian Michael Phelps, actors Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Naval officer and sailor Commander Abhilash Tomy.

On HT Leadership Studio, they share their success stories with you in the most gripping and relatable format, a one-to-one conversation.

