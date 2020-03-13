Global  

Coronavirus: Expert defends not closing UK schools

Coronavirus: Expert defends not closing UK schools

Coronavirus: Expert defends not closing UK schools

Chief scientific officer, Sir Patrick Vallance, says the government is focusing on the most "impactful measures."

Why the UK government doesn't want to close schools amid coronavirus outbreak

Why the UK government doesn't want to close schools amid coronavirus outbreakClosing schools could increase the risks for elderly grandparents and reduce the number of NHS...
Hull Daily Mail - Published

Schools lockdown could increase coronavirus risk because of knock-on effects

Schools lockdown could increase coronavirus risk because of knock-on effectsInfectious diseases expert Keith Neal said closing schools could lead to a reduction in the health...
Tamworth Herald - Published


