Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Justin Trudeau > Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for 14 days.

His wife, Sophie, recently returned from London and tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The Prime Minister is reportedly in good health and not showing symptoms at this time.

Following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for2 weeks, while his wife Sophie is in quarantine for 14 days.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau To Be In Isolation Following Wife's Positive Coronavirus Diagnosis

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.



Recent related news from verified sources

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Sophie Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesNew Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.comHinduJerusalem PostReutersReuters IndiaJapan TodayDenver PostDaily CallerChicago S-T


Coronavirus in Canada: PM Trudeau's wife tests +ve

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Trudeau's...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •HinduReuters IndiaJapan TodayChicago S-T



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Plundra17

RjR RT @rwesthead: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises the Canadian govt will financially help those who struggle because of the Coronavirus… 23 seconds ago

hdwrench51

David Wedding Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Wife Sophie Tests Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/9ft8Gs8AIR via @AmActionNews 31 seconds ago

FishingReelsNC

Paul Mann GUESS ALL THAT "EVERYONE WELCOME" ATTITUDE IS BACKFIRING! Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Wife Sophie Test… https://t.co/9365AMLGi7 2 minutes ago

TruthforUSA20

Truth Teller RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for coronavirus 3 minutes ago

Danialpashteen

No Name Just (PTM) RT @Reuters: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he has no symptoms of #coronavirus and is ‘feeling good’ but will remain in s… 4 minutes ago

OgdenGamaliel

Ogden Gamaliel RT @Forbes: Sophie Trudeau, the wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from th… 5 minutes ago

CooperGirlT

Dasani water hate account RT @cnnbrk: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie has tested positive for coronavirus. The Prime Minister does not have symp… 5 minutes ago

HTown63840180

the only thing we have to fear os fear itself 🕊🌹 RT @GrizzlyJoeShow: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/deoCqUqLsa 15 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus [Video]Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus [Video]Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.