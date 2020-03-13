Global  

Flowers and messages of support adorn NZ mosque for shooting anniversary

Flowers and messages of support adorn NZ mosque for shooting anniversary

Flowers and messages of support adorn NZ mosque for shooting anniversary

Hundreds of people gathered in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday (March 13) to honor the 51 lives lost in the attack on two mosques in the city last year.

Gloria Tso reports.

