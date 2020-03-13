Flowers and messages of support adorn NZ mosque for shooting anniversary

All Eyes On #Wetsuweten Taj Mohammad Kamran, who was shot in the leg and lost his friend, said it has been a very tough year: "But today, I… https://t.co/JZyfVznc2m 2 hours ago

PROSYRIA 🇳🇿🇸🇾 🇮🇶🇮🇷🇯🇵 RT @Reuters: Flowers and messages of support adorn New Zealand mosque for shooting anniversary https://t.co/eQHhvgGdoF by @pravemn @Stefica… 3 hours ago

Peter Tuffley #FBPE RT @LymanAWhitney: Flowers and messages of support adorn New Zealand mosque for shooting anniversary | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co… 1 day ago

Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: Flowers and messages of support adorn New Zealand mosque for shooting anniversary https://t.co/Ie79W1nvzf https://t.co/GA5oXy… 1 day ago

Carranza, Daniel (old guy & rescue Pibble, Athena) RT @SafetyPinDaily: Flowers and messages of support adorn New Zealand mosque for shooting anniversary || Via: Reuters https://t.co/GGbhZTNS… 1 day ago

Ahsan Raza RT @Reuters: One year on, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says that the country has 'fundamentally changed' since the Christchu… 1 day ago

Anne Whitney Lyman🎗🆘‼️ 😡 😡 😡 😡 🌗🔥💧 Flowers and messages of support adorn New Zealand mosque for shooting anniversary | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/0HgU0LSso6 1 day ago