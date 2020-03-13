Global  

Cabinet clears 4% DA raise for central government employees: Javadekar

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:14s
The Union Cabinet on Friday approved 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) to 21 per cent for central government employees, costing the exchequer an additional Rs 14,595 crore.

Briefing the media I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet had approved 4 per cent hike in DA to 21 pc for 48 lakh govt employees, 65 lakh pensioners.

He further said the government will incur Rs 14,595 crore additional expense on account of this hike.

0
