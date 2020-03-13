Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus Sophie Grégoire Trudeau experienced mild, flu-like symptoms that prompted her to get tested on Wednesday.

She recently returned to Canada from a trip to London.

Sophie Trudeau, via 'The Wall Street Journal' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not developed symptoms. He has not yet been tested.

Office of PM Trudeau, via 'The Wall Street Journal' More than 100 Canadians have tested positive for COVID-19.

One person has died.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus

Mr Trudeau said he will also be isolating himself for 14 days, though he is feeling well. The post...
Premium Times Nigeria - Published Also reported by •News24Japan TodayNewsyUSATODAY.comNew Zealand HeraldJust JaredIndiaTimesReutersRTTNewsDeutsche Welle


Celebrities infected by the coronavirus

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) US actor Tom Hanks, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and...
MENAFN.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ruckzenknupp

Ben M. Costello 📎 RT @nowthisnews: CANADA SUSPENDS PARLIAMENT: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the press after his wife tested positive for… 41 seconds ago

StanczykErin

Erin Stanczyk RT @OANN: Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, Wife Remain In Isolation https://t.co/oryyX7p0go #OANN https://t.co/3BhUOuvhdk 50 seconds ago

LawsEris

Eris RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: Canadian Prime Minister's wife tests positive for coronavirus. Leader will self-quarantine for 14 days as pr… 4 minutes ago

PatrioticJesse

PatrioticJesse RT @BreitbartNews: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has tested positive for the coronavirus. https:/… 8 minutes ago

erikavmr87

Erika Mendoza Risco RT @CNN: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie, has tested positive for coronavirus. The Prime Minister does not have symp… 11 minutes ago

besthealthyou

Best Health 4 You RT @markmackinnon: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in self-isolation after wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/q… 12 minutes ago

NormalGuyUSA

RickGrimes Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, wife remain in isolation - https://t.co/7UO7P5nSZP https://t.co/So9GoqTNGy 13 minutes ago

PaulistinioDr

Dr paulistinio RT @cnnbrk: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie has tested positive for coronavirus. The Prime Minister does not have symp… 13 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus [Video]Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:27Published

Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus [Video]Canada's Trudeau promises 'significant' steps to tackle coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for coronavirus, promised to help people who take a financial hit because of the outbreak. This report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.