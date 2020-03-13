Global  

Yes Bank crisis: Sitharaman gives details of RBI proposed reconstruction scheme

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank under which SBI will acquire 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden private sector bank.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Union Cabinet has approved the reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank as suggested by the Reserve Bank.

The moratorium on the bank will be lifted within 3 days of notification of the reconstruction scheme, while its board will be in place in 7 days, she said.

Yes Bank depositors' money safe, reiterates RBI

Allaying concerns raised by many after Yes Bank fiasco, the RBI on Sunday reiterated that depositors'...
IndiaTimes - Published


