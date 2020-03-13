Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears

Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears

Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears

Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears On Thursday night, CBS and NBC announced that a number of their late-night shows based in New York City would cease airing.

The shows affected are ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,' 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ and ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers.’ The immediate future of ‘Saturday Night Live’ is also unknown, as the show is currently on hiatus until March 28.

The decision to suspend production comes after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of more than 500 people.

It is an escalation of the networks’ previously-announced plan to continue airing, but without a live studio audience.

According to CBS, production could begin again as early as March 30, depending on the progression of the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC also released a statement saying “decisions about future shows” would be determined closer to March 23.

NBC, via statement

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Tonight Show' & 'Late Night' Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers have shut down production due...
Just Jared - Published

Virus prompts late shows to drop audiences, ‘Survivor’ delay

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ripple effect of the new coronavirus on the entertainment industry on...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

pabaylosis

Mr. AB (●_●) RT @KevDGrussing: Don't have HBO, but it looks like audience-less #LastWeekTonight is as eerie and off as rest of the Late Night shows that… 2 days ago

KevDGrussing

Kevin D. Grüssing (Pronounced Grew-Sing) Don't have HBO, but it looks like audience-less #LastWeekTonight is as eerie and off as rest of the Late Night show… https://t.co/qeg4COvIe5 2 days ago

Konnestra

🐓🐥Konnestra/#SaveHappy!🐥🐓 FYI; It's been cancelled for over 8 months now and it looks grim, but shows have been revived from the help of its… https://t.co/6FE6CbqDsg 2 days ago

elvis_always

Tom Brombosz RT @extratv: Multiple late-night shows suspend production entirely amid coronavirus fears. https://t.co/fhbrp5tPZe 4 days ago

extratv

ExtraTV Multiple late-night shows suspend production entirely amid coronavirus fears. https://t.co/fhbrp5tPZe 4 days ago

Steve2630Rock

steve rock RT @globalnews: Multiple late-night shows will start taping episodes with no in-studio audience amid concerns surrounding the global pandem… 5 days ago

globalnews

Globalnews.ca Multiple late-night shows will start taping episodes with no in-studio audience amid concerns surrounding the globa… https://t.co/1U3Ypd5UCf 5 days ago

MashableSEA

Mashable Southeast Asia Multiple TV shows have announced that they will continue to tape new episodes without live studio audiences.… https://t.co/9gENrszrpr 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'SNL' Put on HoldDue to Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

'SNL' Put on HoldDue to Coronavirus Pandemic

'SNL' Put on Hold Due to Coronavirus Pandemic According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the show will shut down for three weeks. The show was set for a March 28 return with actor John Krasinski as..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:53Published
'SNL' Put on Hold Due to Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

'SNL' Put on Hold Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

'SNL' Put on Hold Due to Coronavirus Pandemic According to 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the show will shut down for three weeks. The show was set for a March 28 return with actor John Krasinski as host..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:52Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.