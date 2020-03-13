Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears On Thursday night, CBS and NBC announced that a number of their late-night shows based in New York City would cease airing.

The shows affected are ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,' 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ and ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers.’ The immediate future of ‘Saturday Night Live’ is also unknown, as the show is currently on hiatus until March 28.

The decision to suspend production comes after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of more than 500 people.

It is an escalation of the networks’ previously-announced plan to continue airing, but without a live studio audience.

According to CBS, production could begin again as early as March 30, depending on the progression of the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC also released a statement saying “decisions about future shows” would be determined closer to March 23.

NBC, via statement