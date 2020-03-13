Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend
Production Amid Coronavirus Fears On Thursday night, CBS and NBC announced
that a number of their late-night shows
based in New York City would cease airing.
The shows affected are
‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,'
'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
and ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers.’ The immediate future of
‘Saturday Night Live’ is also unknown, as the
show is currently on hiatus until March 28.
The decision to suspend production
comes after New York Governor
Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings
of more than 500 people.
It is an escalation of the networks’
previously-announced plan to continue
airing, but without a live studio audience.
According to CBS, production could begin
again as early as March 30, depending on the
progression of the coronavirus pandemic.
NBC also released a statement saying
“decisions about future shows” would be
determined closer to March 23.
NBC, via statement