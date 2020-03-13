Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Strong Gust of Wind Blows Away Man Flying Kite

Strong Gust of Wind Blows Away Man Flying Kite

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Strong Gust of Wind Blows Away Man Flying Kite

Strong Gust of Wind Blows Away Man Flying Kite

This guy woke up one Sunday morning in the middle of a storm and thought it would be a good idea to take his kite down to the park.

However, the wind was so strong that it blew him away, dragging him to a distance before he landed to the ground.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

16PsychePower

☄️(Acoustic🔊🎵Node)🧲🛸🧲Opposing Magnetic Fields @vincent13031925 @elonmusk Soundwave blows him away like a old newspaper in strong gust of wind 🌪💨 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Guy Hilariously Gets Dragged by Strong Wind While Flying Kite [Video]

Guy Hilariously Gets Dragged by Strong Wind While Flying Kite

This guy was trying to take advantage of a windy day to fly his kite at the local park with his family. He, however, didn't take into account the strong winds and got dragged by the gust of wind. He..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:14Published
Trampoline Flies off And Lands On Car In Street [Video]

Trampoline Flies off And Lands On Car In Street

A trampoline flew off of the lawn due to strong wind. It toppled over the fence and dragged through the neighboring backyard. It ended up on top of a car parked on the street.

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:09Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.