Turning Stone preventative measures

You at wktv.com.

This morning... turning stone says they continue to hold meetings to keep their pae are posted for you at wktv.com.

This morning... turning stone says they confficials say they have employees on every shift... around the clock... they're cleaning and disinfecting all dials, buttons, railings and other surfaces, plus staff in every restaurant are scrubbing menus, tables and check presenters.

The gamemes department washes chips and replaces cards.

All employees have been instructed to remain home if they have a fever or cough beyond a common cold.

Find extra supplies of remain home if they have a fever or cough beyond a common cold.

Find extra supplies of sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizing soap throughout the resort in easily accessible