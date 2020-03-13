Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Turning Stone preventative measures

Turning Stone preventative measures

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Turning Stone preventative measures

Turning Stone preventative measures

Turning Stone Resort Casino sent an email to many rewards members detailing the measure they're taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Turning Stone preventative measures

You at wktv.com.

This morning... turning stone says they continue to hold meetings to keep their pae are posted for you at wktv.com.

This morning... turning stone says they confficials say they have employees on every shift... around the clock... they're cleaning and disinfecting all dials, buttons, railings and other surfaces, plus staff in every restaurant are scrubbing menus, tables and check presenters.

The gamemes department washes chips and replaces cards.

All employees have been instructed to remain home if they have a fever or cough beyond a common cold.

Find extra supplies of remain home if they have a fever or cough beyond a common cold.

Find extra supplies of sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizing soap throughout the resort in easily accessible




You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneidaDispatch

Oneida Dispatch Turning Stone announces COVID-19 preventative measures https://t.co/uAQjJ0TOMy 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Poll: More Than Half Of Americans Don't Trust The Government To Stop Spread Of Wuhan Virus [Video]

Poll: More Than Half Of Americans Don't Trust The Government To Stop Spread Of Wuhan Virus

As concerns over the Wuhan coronavirus escalates, nearly 60% of Americans say they aren't confident in Congress' ability to contain the virus. That's according to a new poll released by the Morning..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.