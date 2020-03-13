Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing

Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing

Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing

Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing In the midst of criticism over his administrations response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump lashed out at the CDC and President Obama via Twitter on Friday.

Donald Trump, via Twitter Donald Trump, via Twitter Donald Trump, via Twitter Donald Trump, via Twitter A poll released on Friday revealed that 53 percent of Americans do not trust Trump to tell the truth about the threat of COVID-19.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases testified on Thursday that "The system is not really geared to what we need right now." Trump also tweeted that "Sleepy Joe Biden was in charge of the H1N1 epidemic which killed thousands of people." The Biden campaign responded that Trump should keep focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than "desperately tweeting lies about the Obama-Biden Administration."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Blames Obama for ‘Complicating’ CDC Pandemic Response: ‘Testing Will Soon Happen’

Trump Blames Obama for ‘Complicating’ CDC Pandemic Response: ‘Testing Will Soon Happen’President Donald Trump blamed former President Barack Obama Friday morning in a pair of tweets that...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

frigganfrankie

Friggan frankie RT @NBCNightlyNews: President Trump on Friday criticized the CDC for being ill-prepared to test for the coronavirus and he blamed President… 57 seconds ago

atara_xs

AtaraXS#Rogue Resistance 🕗 RT @NBCNews: President Trump blames others for lack of coronavirus testing in the US; acknowledges a "testing problem." https://t.co/zbLbn4… 6 minutes ago

loonewolf24

Randy Brown Trump condemns CDC for lack of coronavirus testing, blames Obama. Trump is pure scum he lies about everything, but… https://t.co/PMWPlKu5ff 21 minutes ago

Kaknkathyn547KK

Harriet Tubman RT @RevDrBarber: Pharaoh, Nebucanezzar & Herod brag about themselves & blame others for their faults & failures of leadership. In every cas… 25 minutes ago

wtfiscrackin

wtfiscrackin Trump condemns CDC for lack of coronavirus testing, blames Obama https://t.co/xr1j5rvuLV 31 minutes ago

mikeklonsky

Mike Klonsky It doesn't get any worse than this... https://t.co/mq3FCsjW56 34 minutes ago

ericserati68

stephen RT @FriendEden100: Trump condemns CDC for lack of coronavirus testing—blames Obama FACT: Alex Azar refused extra testing the CDC recommende… 37 minutes ago

Directs_Theatre

Director of Theatre Stuff @realDonaldTrump has to blame everything bad on someone else. Even though he hasn’t been President in three years,… https://t.co/Qcy8JAIW4f 48 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump blames CDC, Obama for coronavirus testing lag [Video]Trump blames CDC, Obama for coronavirus testing lag

Trump promised that &quot;testing will soon happen on a very large scale&quot; but didn&apos;t provide details on how the U.S. would accomplish that. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:14Published

Trump Lashes Out at Obama Amid Coronavirus Testing Delays [Video]Trump Lashes Out at Obama Amid Coronavirus Testing Delays

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, President Trump is lashing out at Barack Obama.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.