Trump Condemns CDC, Blames
Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing In the midst of criticism over his
administrations response to the COVID-19 pandemic,
President Donald Trump lashed out at the CDC
and President Obama via Twitter on Friday.
Donald Trump, via Twitter Donald Trump, via Twitter Donald Trump, via Twitter Donald Trump, via Twitter A poll released on Friday revealed
that 53 percent of Americans do not trust
Trump to tell the truth about the threat of COVID-19.
The director of the National Institute of
Allergy and Infectious Diseases testified on
Thursday that "The system is not really
geared to what we need right now." Trump also tweeted that
"Sleepy Joe Biden was in charge of the
H1N1 epidemic which killed thousands of people." The Biden campaign responded that Trump
should keep focused on the COVID-19 pandemic,
rather than "desperately tweeting lies about
the Obama-Biden Administration."