Canastota couple quarantined after cruise

Canastota couple quarantined after cruise
Two people from Canastota are quarantined after a cruise trip to Hawaii.
Canastota couple quarantined after cruise

Could swiftly vote on the measure today.

The agreement could come as washington strains for a comprehensive response to the coronavirus outbreak.

New this morning... two canastota natives, eileen and mark hibbard are being quarantined after being on a cruise ship.

Last week, u-s officials announced 21 confirmed coronavirus cases on their carnival-owned ship, the grand princess.

News came yesterday of carnival cruise lines is suspending operations. The Hibbards were venturing to hawaii on the cruise when the trip came to a halt.

The couple and more than 100 people were put on a bus and a chartered flight headed somewhere else, but no one would tell them where.

Once the flight was about to take off... passengers learned they were headed for quarantine at an airforce base in georgia... for 14-days.

