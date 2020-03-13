Global  

Lily Allen and Nick Knowles among celebrities at Cheltenham Festival despite coronavirus fears

Lily Allen and Nick Knowles among celebrities at Cheltenham Festival despite coronavirus fears

Lily Allen and Nick Knowles among celebrities at Cheltenham Festival despite coronavirus fears

Singer Lily Allen and TV presented Nick Knowles are among the celebrities spotted on the final day of Cheltenham Festival on Friday.

Celebrities who had winners included Lilly Allen, Nick Knowles, Alexander Armstrong and Ben Miller who can be seen celebrating their winnings on a balcony at the racecourse.

