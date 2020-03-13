Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Halts Production Over Coronavirus Concerns ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ which is shooting in Australia, has temporarily suspended first-unit production until further notice.

The film’s director, Destin Daniel Cretton, has self-isolated while awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Insiders insist production will not shut down, with second unit and other production aspects continuing to move ahead.

No further details are available as to whether the film’s Feb.

12, 2021 release date will be affected.

Warner Bros.

Also paused production of its Elvis Presley biopic earlier this week in Australia after star Tom Hanks tested positive for COVID-19.