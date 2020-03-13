Global  

English Premier League and elite European matches halted for coronavirus

All English Premier League soccer matches will be suspended until at least April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was taken on Friday morning shortly after European soccer&apos;s governing body called off all remaining Champions League and Europa League fixtures.

Adam Reed reports.

