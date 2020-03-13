Global  

Trump blames CDC, Obama for coronavirus testing lag

Trump blames CDC, Obama for coronavirus testing lag

Trump blames CDC, Obama for coronavirus testing lag

Trump promised that &quot;testing will soon happen on a very large scale&quot; but didn&apos;t provide details on how the U.S. would accomplish that.

This report produced by Jonah Green.

