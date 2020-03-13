Trump blames CDC, Obama for coronavirus testing lag 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:14s - Published Trump blames CDC, Obama for coronavirus testing lag Trump promised that "testing will soon happen on a very large scale" but didn't provide details on how the U.S. would accomplish that. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Recent related news from verified sources Trump Blames Obama for ‘Complicating’ CDC Pandemic Response: ‘Testing Will Soon Happen’ President Donald Trump blamed former President Barack Obama Friday morning in a pair of tweets that...

