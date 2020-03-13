Global  

KJ Apa Tries 9 Things He's Never done Before

KJ Apa Tries 9 Things He's Never done Before

KJ Apa Tries 9 Things He's Never done Before

KJ Apa tries nine things he's never done done before.

Whether he is taste testing salad dressing flavored sodas, doing blindfolded handstand, or playing a mini Xylophone with a handful of thimbles, KJ proves that he will try anything for the first time.

KJ Apa Tries 9 Things He's Never done Before

[crooning][upbeat music]- Okay, you ready?This smells like a plant.Grass?[dings]Okay.This is coffee or vanilla.Coffee?I'm a dog, I'm telling you, I'm a dog.This reminds me of an old person.What is it?- [Producer] Leather.- There you go.That's a fun little game, eh?You guys gonna slow-mo this?Good?You gotta give me more time than that.Can you start it from the beginning?- [Producer] No.[dings]- This last one counts.It's a good look.[grunting]Peach?- [Producer] Peanut butter and jelly.- Doesn't taste like that.That's so bad, what is that?- [Producer] Sweet corn.- Yeah, that's terrible.[gaging]That one's so bad.What is this one?- [Producer] Ranch dressing.- What's that?- [Producer] Maple bacon.- I don't know what to say.[xylophone tinkling]Okay, wait.[grunts]Nailed it.Thanks, guys.




