|
Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus
|
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Donovan Mitchell Sr., father of Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell and a New York Mets employee, tests...
USATODAY.com - Published
|Mitchell was reportedly the only other member of the Jazz to test positive, aside from Gobert, on...
CBS Sports - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources