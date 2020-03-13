Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Major League Baseball > MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season

MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season

MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season

Major League Baseball (MLB) made the announcement in a Twitter statement on Thursday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

MLB suspends spring training and delays start of season due to coronavirus concerns

The rite of spring that is opening day for MLB has been postponed in what has been a surreal 48 hours...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


MLB halts spring training games; here’s what it means for Opening Day

Major League Baseball has halted spring training games as of 4 p.m. March 12 in an effort to limit...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MikaOwls

MikaLuvOwls RT @kylegriffin1: NEW YORK (AP) -- Major League Baseball delays opening day by at least 2 weeks, suspends spring training schedule. 2 hours ago

Leslieforlife

Leslie Hanks RT @MRiceKOA: #MajorLeagueBaseball suspends #SpringTraining and delays the start of the regular season. Details: https://t.co/bl5WmbgWLT 3 hours ago

Observeman24

Obby RT @AmazinAvenue: Following a phone call with the teams, @mlb has decided to delay the start of the regular season by two weeks. Spring tra… 4 hours ago

SportsRumbleMLB

SportsRumbleMLB MLB delays start of 2020 regular season, suspends spring training games https://t.co/oDRu6cZBmt https://t.co/VLIoRmKH1t 4 hours ago

DaleDiswaneck

Diana Dale RT @Breaking911: Major League Baseball delays opening day by at least 2 weeks, suspends spring training https://t.co/3JJMe9eNwt 5 hours ago

SandyBe90001104

Sandy Bean RT @CBSDenver: MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Regular Season https://t.co/1s5YfR3uhO https://t.co/4O2YpcPYkL 6 hours ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning MLB delays start of 2020 regular season, suspends spring training games https://t.co/X2beOhGbSA #south https://t.co/sAQrBYXGAj 6 hours ago

AtlantaInMotion

Atlanta In Motion MLB delays start of 2020 regular season, suspends spring training games https://t.co/BEwREjZigO 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

MLB cancels spring training games across SWFL due to Coronavirus [Video]MLB cancels spring training games across SWFL due to Coronavirus

Southwest Florida reacts to Major League Baseball pushing back opening day and canceling all games for spring training due the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:11Published

Spring training games are canceled due to Coronavirus concerns [Video]Spring training games are canceled due to Coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus and concerns continue to spread now causing Major League Baseball to postpone the season opening game and cancel all spring training indefinitely.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.