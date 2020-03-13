Death of Emiliano Sala: Key events 15 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:44s - Published Death of Emiliano Sala: Key events The plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala was caused when the aircraft broke up while being flown too fast for its design limits and the pilot David Ibbotson was probably affected by carbon monoxide poisoning, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Key events surrounding the death of Emiliano Sala The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) will publish its final report into the plane crash that...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like