One-Year-Old Boy Hides Snack Inside His Shirt

One-Year-Old Boy Hides Snack Inside His Shirt

One-Year-Old Boy Hides Snack Inside His Shirt

This one-year-old boy was enjoying a delicious snack of bite-sized mangoes when he decided he wanted to save some for later.

He put some inside his shirt, and when his mom questioned him about the disappearing snacks, he moved his hand to tell her he doesn't know where did they go.

