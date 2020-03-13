Les épiceries du Québec, pleines à craquer, se font vider à une vitesse monstre 15 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:27s - Published Les épiceries du Québec, pleines à craquer, se font vider à une vitesse monstre La situation au Québec, concernant la pandémie de la COVID-19, a évoluée de manière inquiétante. Alors que, jusqu'à maintenant, c'était principalement les désinfectants qui disparaissaient des tablettes à une vitesse monstre, une annonce du gouvernement québécois a alarmé sa population qui s'est ruée dans les épiceries afin de faire le plein de nourriture en cas de quarantaine. 0

