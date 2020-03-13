WLCSC, TSC, LSC extend spring break starting March 16

Will be closed.

That includes the lsc, tsc and wlcsc.

The decision was made out of precaution to help prevent the spread of covid-19.

On thursday, governor holcomb announced additional steps for public schools to consider.

That includes a waiver of up to 20 days for public schools to use without any academic or financial penalties.

During this time all the schools will be completely disinfected.

The school corporations expect to resume classes on april 1.

E-learning days will be implemented for all k through 12 students april 1, 2 and 3.

Officials will determine the next steps the week of march 30.

Indiana governor eric holcomb is holding a special news conference regarding the coronavirus at the statehouse today at 3:45.

