U.S. air strikes killed Iraqi forces: Baghdad

U.S. aircraft targeted an Iran-backed militia in Iraq that it blames for a major rocket attack a day earlier that killed two American troops and a British soldier.

Iraqi authorities are decrying the move, which they say breached its sovereignty and also killed a number of regular security forces.

Matthew Larotonda reports.

Iraq condemns U.S. air strikes, warns of consequences

Iraq's military condemned overnight U.S. air strikes on Friday, saying they had killed six people and...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsHaaretz


U.S. air strike hits four Iraqi positions: Iraqi military statement

The United States flew air strikes against four locations of Iraqi paramilitary forces, police and...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



Iraqi forces inspect aftermath of U.S. air strike on civilian airport [Video]Iraqi forces inspect aftermath of U.S. air strike on civilian airport

Iraq&apos;s military condemned overnight U.S. air strikes on Friday, describing them as a violation of sovereignty and a targeted aggression against the nation&apos;s regular armed forces.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

Iraq forces continue fight against ISIL without US air support [Video]Iraq forces continue fight against ISIL without US air support

Al Jazeera meets specialist Iraqi forces who are hunting down remaining ISIL members in Mosul.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:25Published

