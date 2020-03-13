Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:14s - Published Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus The Utah Jazz guard joined his teammate, Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Brotips Donovan Mitchell becomes second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, Jazz players blame Rudy Gobert for bei… https://t.co/iis75abZT5 2 days ago 𝙎𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙞 𝙍𝙖𝙗𝙪𝙠𝙖 RT @BroBible: Donovan Mitchell becomes second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, Jazz players blame Rudy Gobert for being "carele… 2 days ago BroBible Donovan Mitchell becomes second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, Jazz players blame Rudy Gobert for bei… https://t.co/ibdyI4QgZk 2 days ago FilAm OKC Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second Utah Jazz Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/kIgIrzqV2E 2 days ago 0ok RT @chiseen: @hshaban “Donovan Mitchell becomes the second Jazz player to contract the virus, along with Rudy Gobert. Jazz players are pri… 3 days ago De La Soul 🍃 RT @JzoSports: Donovan Mitchell becomes second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, Jazz players blame Rudy Gobert for being "carel… 3 days ago Spread Donovan Mitchell became became the second NBA star to test positive to coronavirus https://t.co/h2Gbgj8kTr 3 days ago sharon hi haters Jazz Players Blame Rudy Gobert For Being ‘Careless In The Locker Room’ After Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Pl… https://t.co/NY8VRkwynK 4 days ago