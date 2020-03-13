Global  

Brazilian President Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Jair Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil who met with President Trump just days ago, tests negative for the coronavirus.

Recent related news from verified sources

Brazil's President Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has tested negative for the new coronavirus, according to a post...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersNews24Seattle TimesFOXNews.comAl Jazeera


Coronavirus: Brazil official who met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago tests positive, reports say

A Brazilian senior official who was with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago has since tested positive for...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Reuters



Tweets about this

bellaella7

Belinda Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he tested negative for COVID-19 https://t.co/tKcZ0iUHAl 44 seconds ago

kins__khaleesi

K Kins RT @wfaa: The person attended a fundraiser at the president's Florida resort. Trump also spent time last weekend with a Brazilian official… 9 minutes ago

Breaking24_7

BreakingNews RT @SecretNews: Brazilian Presidency: Bolsonaro Has Tested Negative For Covid-19 After Widespread Reports Of Positive Bolsonaro's office… 30 minutes ago

SecretNews

Infinite Unknown Brazilian Presidency: Bolsonaro Has Tested Negative For Covid-19 After Widespread Reports Of Positive Bolsonaro's… https://t.co/2qvcbrM5Vg 34 minutes ago

ajfben

john felix RT @the_hindu: #Coronavirus | Mr. Jair Bolsonaro had been tested after his communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, was diagnosed with c… 37 minutes ago

GIWilson

GI Wilson RT @HeyRemso: Brazil's Bolsonaro says second coronavirus test is negative via @WashTimes https://t.co/HIcK07usSc @BolsonaroSP @realpfigueir… 44 minutes ago

wfaa

WFAA The person attended a fundraiser at the president's Florida resort. Trump also spent time last weekend with a Brazi… https://t.co/C9zmSSU4q6 53 minutes ago

michaelf1222

michael f cunningham Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus - https://t.co/98tmnaTJYI https://t.co/iE19IYOS9J via @GoogleNews 59 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus [Video]Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was recently in the United States and met with U.S. President Donald Trump, has tested negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his Facebook page on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazil's President, Jair Bolsonaro, Tests Positive for Coronavirus President Jair Bolsonaro's son confirmed that his father tested positive in an interview with Fox News. Bolsonaro met with Donald..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

