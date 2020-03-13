Katy Perry flees Australia after 'coronavirus scare' She was forced to cancel a secret listening party amid the coronavirus crisis, which has reportedly rocked her record label.

Two people at Universal Music Australia's headquarters in Woolloomooloo were exposed to coronavirus, according to the Sunshine Coast Daily newspaper, which also reported that staff have been told to quarantine themselves immediately.

The record label cancelled the listening party as a safety precaution for Katy and other members of staff.

Meanwhile, Orlando recently revealed he is heading to the US to be "quarantined" amid the coronavirus crisis.