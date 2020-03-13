Ottawa Hospital Rolls Out Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:14s - Published Ottawa Hospital Rolls Out Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Ottawa's Queensway Carleton Hospital has taken a page from its South Korean counterparts and installed a testing station for COVI-19 in an effort to reduce the number of people in its emergency room. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Some US States Are Introducing Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing



According to The Verge, drive-thru clinics are being opened in Colorado and Connecticut. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 2 days ago