London Marathon postponed until October

The London Marathon has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers have announced.

The 40th edition of the race, which was due to take place on April 26, will now be held on October 4.

The decision comes after a number of other high-profile sporting events, including marathons in Paris and Boston, were called off amid ongoing concerns during the Covid-19 pandemic.

