Coronavirus on the West Coast

Cheddar's Alyssa Julya Smith on the latest coronavirus impact on the west coast.

California Governor Gavin Newsom released an executive order Thursday allowing health officials and emergency services to take over hotels and other lodging for quarantine purposes.

In Washington state, Governor Jay Inslee announced the closure of public and private schools until April 24.

Recent related news from verified sources

How Coronavirus Is Impacting Traffic Through The Port Of Los Angeles

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, about the...
NPR - Published

Blueface Says He Has The Cure For The Coronavirus

Blueface Says He Has The Cure For The CoronavirusWest Coast rapper Blueface is giving fans something to get in their hands instead of hand sanitizer...
SOHH - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Irish mountains lit up to mark St Patrick's Day [Video]

Irish mountains lit up to mark St Patrick's Day

In celebration of St Patrick's Day the Connemara Mountains on the west coast of Ireland are transformed by Finnish artist Kari Kola into the 'world's largest outdoor light artwork' called Savage..

Big Cities Banning Large Gatherings Due to Coronavirus [Video]

Big Cities Banning Large Gatherings Due to Coronavirus

Some experts say the coronavirus is going to get worse. Big cities on the West Coast are taking action.

