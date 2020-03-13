Global  

Coronavirus: WHO says Europe now 'the epicentre of the pandemic'

The head of the World Health Organization says Europe, not China, is now the epicentre of the world's coronavirus pandemic.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that "more cases are now being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic.”

