On The Beat 3/13/20 - Lucent Medi Spa on Skincare Products

Welcome back to on the beat, everyone.

I'm troy thompson.

Sitting in the studio today with brea from lucent medispa, and today we're talking all about the skin lines that they carry.

Welcome back to the show, my friend.

Brea liddell: thank you.

Troy: okay.

Now, last time you were here, we were talking about the celebration of a one-year anniversary.

Brea liddell: yes.

Troy: now we're heading into our second year.

I thought it was a good idea to recap to all of our audience and all your customers as well with the varied amount of skincare ranges that you carry.

Let's talk about them to begin with.

Now we're starting off with skinmedica.

Brea liddell: yes.

Skinmedica is a medical-grade line.

So- troy: can you explain to everyone at home what medical grade means?

Brea liddell: it means you will see results with this, basically, in a nutshell.

We have lighteners that come along with skinmedica that help with hyperpigmentation .

And it has a whole entire line that goes along with that, that works together.

Troy: okay.

Brea liddell: to help with that.

Troy: and when you say a medicated prescription, it's not prescription, is it?

Brea liddell: no.

Troy: so you don't need to be going to a pharmacy or getting a doctor's- brea liddell: correct.

Troy: -prescription for it.

It's just more advanced than the normal skincare range.

Brea liddell: yes yes.

Troy: now i use this.

Brea liddell: okay.

Troy: i love it.

Brea liddell: it is one of the top lines.

Troy: now do you recommend, and tell me whether you think i'm being silly or not.

I always say to have two skin care lines in your bathroom.

One to use for a few weeks and then change it out for something else for a few weeks later, because like hair, your skin gets used to the product as well.

Brea liddell: yes.

I believe that as well.

Some people think that they should stick with the same ones.

I think everyone's skin is different.

You have to find what works best for you.

Troy: okay.

Now let's talk about one of your other ranges.

Brea liddell: okay.

We also offer dermaware, which is a cosmeceuticals, which means it shows results, but it's not as strong as the medical- grade line.

Troy: so what's the difference when you say not as strong?

Brea liddell: this would be more of a line for our teens, preteens, younger crowd that's not quite looking for the anti-aging results, but it's going to help their skin stay healthy, maybe get rid of acne, combat some fine lines and wrinkles, but it's not going to be as aggressive with that as the skinmedica.

Troy: do you have a specific acne line that you look after for teenagers?

Brea liddell: we do.

We do.

The dermaware line has several different components that go into that, and we have anywhere from masks that they can use for specific bumps that might appear to a really gentle wash.

Troy: really?

Brea liddell: yes.

Sometimes people want to take it really aggressively thinking the acne needs to be hit aggressively, but if you take it too aggressive, you can actually make it worse.

Troy: really?

Brea liddell: yes.

Troy: i didn't know that.

Brea liddell: yeah.

That's why over-the-counter products are just, they're too aggressive, too much detergents and it can be harmful.

Troy: so steady the course.

Brea liddell: yes.

Troy: a friend of mine had very severe acne and she was going to the aesthetician every other week- brea liddell: yes.

Troy: -just to slow and she had a beautiful result.

Brea liddell: yes.

Troy: her skin looked amazing.

Brea liddell: it's important to come see the aesthetician as well because we do clearing facials, so we're going to get any of the congestion that's under the skin out to help prevent further acne.

Troy: okay, well look, women's sitting at home and look, i'll be honest, some guys as well.

I'm all for the skincare ranges.

I think maybe because i've been on tv long enough that they're always pushing that onto us to keep us looking young and fresh.

Brea liddell: sure.

Sure.

We all want to look younger.

Troy: let's talk a little bit about what is a great overall for aging skin.

Brea liddell: the key to aging skin is hydration.

A lot of people will come in and say, "oh, i've got all these wrinkles," and in fact it's just dehydration.

If they used good hydration, and i mean with the whole regimen, the ha5 with the skinmedica is amazing.

That is five different types of hyaluronic acid.

So you are going to get what i like to call like a bio identical type hydration for your skin to where it will plump and it gets rid of any of those