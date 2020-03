Bus driver grabs extinguisher, runs into burning building 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:00s - Published Bus driver grabs extinguisher, runs into burning building MBTA driver Christina Gradozzi took the extinguisher off her bus in Lynn after she spotted a raging fire in Lynn. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bus driver grabs extinguisher, runs into burning building DOUG: WE HAVE A REALLY GOODSTORY, AN MBTA DRIVER IS BEINGHAILED AS A HERO AFTER JUMPINGOFF HER BUS AND RUNNING INTO ABURNING BUILDINGANTOINETTE: SHE IS PRETTYAMAZING.SHE DIDN’T JUST ALERT PEOPLE TOTHOSE FLAMES.THE T RELEASED THIS PHOTO OFDRIVER CHRISTINA GRADOZZI.YOU CAN SEE HER STEPPING OFF THEBUS IN LYNN WITH A FIREEXTINGUISHER.THAT’S BECAUSE SHE’D JUSTSPOTTED THIS RAGING FIRE ONMOULTON STREET.THE T SAYS GRADOZZI RAN RIGHTINTO ONE OF THOSE TRIPLE DECKERSALERTING RESIDENTS AND TRYING TOPUT OUT SOME OF THE FLAMES.SHE TELLS THE GLOBE SHE DIDN’TTHINK.SHE JUST KNEW HELPING WAS THERIGHT THING TO DO.MBTA GENERAL MANAGER STEVEPOFTAK SAYING IN A STATEMENT"CHRISTINA GRADOZZI AT GREATPERSONAL RISK RAN INTO A BURNINGBUILDING TO SAVE LIVES.WE APPRECIATE THE HARD WORK SHEDOES EVERY DAY AS AN OPERATORAND PARTICULARLY WANT TO





