Coronavirus: The Facts pt 2 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 04:55s - Published Coronavirus: The Facts pt 2 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coronavirus: The Facts pt 2 [MUSIC]WELCOME BACK I’M CHRIS STEWART.AS DOCTORS HERE IN OMAHA WORK ONPOSSIBLE TREATMENTS FORCORONAVIRUS.SEVERAL COMPANIES ARE WORKING ONVACCINES.EIWHERE SCIENTISTS ARE HARD ATKATE BRODERICK REMEMBERS THE DAYSHE HEARD ABOUT A MYSTERIOUSOUTBREAK UNFOLDING THOUSANDS OFMILES AWAY.“ABSOLUTELY, ONE OF THOSEMOMENTS THAT YOU DISTINCTLYREMEMBER. PROBABLY WILLFOREVER.”IT WAS NEW YEAR’S EVE.“LITTLE DID I KNOW UNFORTUNATELYBE THE CRISIS THAT IT IS RIGHTINOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS WORKIN SAN DIEGO.A COMPANY THAT’S MADE HEADLINESBEFORE BY CREATING VACCINES FORZIKA, EBOLA, AND NOW THECORONAVIRUS.“WE REALLY DON’T HAVE 2 OR 3YEARS TO WAIT FOR A VACCINE, SOTHAT’S WHERE WE COME IN ATINOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, WE USEDNA MEDICINE TECHNOLOGY.” AFTERCHINESE RESEARCHERS SHARED THEGENETIC SEQUENCE OF COVID-19,INOVIO DESIGNED A VACCINE INTHREE HOURS.“WE USE E.COLI TO ACTUALLY MAKETHE DNA MEDICINE.” WHILETRADITIONAL VACCINES USE THEVIRUS ITSELF, THIS METHOD PUTSTHE DNA INSIDE THE E.COLI, WHICHMEDICINE OVER AND OVER.E"LIKE A KILOGRAMOF PASTE.AND THEN FROM HERE, YOU CAN SEEBUT IT KINDA JUST LOOKS LIKEPEANUT BUTTER.” THE PASTE ISTHEN PURIFIED, LEAVING BEHINDONLY THE DNA MEDICINE, WHICHINOVIO HOPES TO TEST IN HUMANSNEXT MONTH.“INFECTIOUS DISEASES ARE GLOBAL’T CARE ABOUTBOUNDARIES AND BORDERS, EVERYONEIS AFFECTED FROM CHILDHOOD ALLTHE WAY THROUGH SENIORS.”PHYLLIS ARTHUR IS THE VICEPRESIDENT OF INFECTIOUS DISEASESAND DIAGNOSTIC POLICY AT BIO, ANSHE’S TRACKING NEARLY A DOZENBIO COMPANIES AROUND THE GLOBEWORKING ON A CORONAVIRUSVACCINE.SHE’S FOLLOWING 8 COMPANIESTRYING TO FIND A TREATMENT ANDSEVERAL OTHERS RUSHING TODEVELOP NEW TESTS TO DETECT THEVIRUS FASTER.CHINA, JAPAN, AND SOUTH KOREAALSO HAVE DOMESTIC COMPANIESWORKING ON TREATMENTS ANDVACCINES.CONTINUED FUNDING WILL ALSO BECRITICAL.BRODERICK SAYS WHILE THEIR ZIKAVACCINE LOOKED PROMISING INHUMANS, IT NEVER ULTIMATELY GOTFDA APPROVAL FOR BROAD PUBLICUSE.“THE CASES OF THE VIRUS REALLYSTEADILY DECLINED.THE PROBLEM FOR US THERE WASTHAT SO DID THE FUNDING.” “THISIS A POINT IN OUR CAREERS WE CANACTUALLY TRULY, LITERALLY, MAKEA DIFFERENCE IN SAVING LIVES,YOU KNOW, RIGHT NOW.” IF THEYMAKE IT THAT FAR, IT TOO WOULDBE A DAY SHE’LL NEVER FORGET.REPORTING IN SAN DIEGO, I’MAMANDA BRANDEIS.CORONAVIRUS IS HAVING AN IMPACTON ECONOMIES ALL OVER THE WORLD.AMD THE U-S IS NO EXCEPTION.TOMAS HOOUGH IS TAKING A LOOKAT THE IMPACT ON SMALLBUSINESSES.THE PACIFICBUSINESSES IN AURORA, COLORADO,FOR YEARS.“MY NAME IS BETTHE OWNER’S DAUGHTWO DAUGHTERS OF THE PACIFICOCEAN MARKETPLACE HERE.” “THEREIS SUCH A VARIETY OF PLACES TOEAT AND DIFFERENT TYPES OF FOOD.COASTER RIDE SINCE THE CORONAWIHAS VIRUS FIRST SURFACED.LLERTHE COUNTRY, UHM, WE'VE HEARDSTORIES IN NEW YORK SAYINGTHERE'S NO MORE RICE.AND IN ATLANTA THERE'S NO MORERICE SO PEOPLE ARE CONTINUING TOSTOCK UP ON THAT.”THE OUTBREAK BEGAN IN CHINA ANYSINCE THEN, A GROWING NUMBER OFCORONAVIRUS CASES HAVE BEENCONFIRMED IN THE U-S.AND CUSTOMERS SEEM TO BE STAYINGAWAY FROM ASIAN-AMERICANBUSINESSES AS A PRECAUTION.ACCORDING TO THE NEW YORK TIMES,BUSINESS AT SHOPS THAT SELLASIAN PRODUCTS DROPPED BY 70PERCENT IN THE FIRST TWO WEEKSOF FEBRUARY.THE CHINESSASSOCIATION IN SAN FRANCISCOSAYS FOOT TRAFFIC IN THEIRCHINATOWN DISTRICT DROPPED BY50 PERCENT.“IT'S A LITTLE OFF AND ON RIGHTNOW WE'RE NOT TO SURE HOW IT'SGOING TO GO.KINDA SAD.I THINK WE'RE PANICKING FOR NOREASON AT ALL.”“THAT DOESN'T KEEP ME FROM GOINGOUT.”“FROM THE RESTAURANTS WEWORK WITH WE HAVE SEEN AND HEARDTHAT THEY'RE NOT DOING VERY GOODAND THERE HAVEBEEN A LOT OF CUSTOMERS THATJUST EVEN LOYAL CUSTOMERSTHAT HAVEN'T BEEN GOING TO THEIRRESTAURANTS DUE TO TVIRUS.”BETTY HOPES THAT THEPUBLIC CONTINUES TO BE EDUCATEDAND AWARE.THAT WAY ASIAN BUSINESSES CANSTILL THRIVE DURING THESE TIMES.I'M TOMAS HOPPOUGH REPORTING.WHAT IS A PANDEMIC?WHAT DOES ONE MEAN FOR YOURHEALTH AND SAFETY?





You Might Like

Tweets about this commonsense RT @RealSaavedra: Leftists always rush to politicize things before all the facts come out Yes, Google IS making a national website to trac… 9 seconds ago CfR Ohio RT @sloan_kettering: What cancer patients need to know about Novel #Coronavirus (#COVID19). MSK Chief Medical Epidemiologist and infectious… 11 seconds ago 🇪🇺#GreersLaw#NHS❤ #FreeNazanin RT @drvyom: If anyone knows anything about #coronavirus policy facts etc in Australia that you want to share confidentially or anonymously… 14 seconds ago Graham Stafford RT @antonioguterres: #COVID19 is a health threat unlike any other in our lifetimes. But the spread of the virus will peak. Our economies w… 16 seconds ago Victor Newman RT @UN_News_Centre: Everyone is talking about coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Be sure to get your facts from reliable sources. The @… 16 seconds ago Florencia Greco RT @WhiteHouse: .@Surgeon_General: "My prescription: know your risk, understand your circumstances, and get the facts to protect yourself a… 18 seconds ago Ginger Murray RT @JudgeJeanine: Drilling down the latest facts of the coronavirus with @DrMarcSiegel: https://t.co/x0yHvfeL5V 23 seconds ago Buffy Nakachi RT @RonaldKlain: Facts: The Obama administration tested 1 million people for H1N1 in the first month after the first US diagnosed case. T… 30 seconds ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus the Facts - Part 2



Coronavirus the Facts - Part 2 Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 04:54 Published 1 day ago Coronavirus the Facts - Part 4



Coronavirus the Facts - Part 4 Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 03:32 Published 1 day ago