‘I am free but...’: Farooq Abdullah released from detention after 7 months

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah walked out of his Gupkar residence on Friday, seven months after he was put under detention following the abrogation of Article 370 by the central government.

“This freedom will be complete only when all the other detained leaders - including former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah - in various buildings are released,” he added.

“I hope Government of India will take action soon to release everyone.” Abdullah was under preventive detention since August 5 last year, the day the Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

