Presidential Candidates Turn to 'Virtual' Campaigns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Presidential Candidates Turn to 'Virtual' Campaigns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Due to the global pandemic, candidates are having to avoid gatherings with large crowds.

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden has announced all of his future campaign events will be "virtual." Political experts say they may be similar to what Biden recently did at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center.

The former vice president spoke at a podium alongside only his wife, Jill Biden.

Far behind him was a small group of supporters.

News networks carried his speech, which was also streamed online.

Democratic strategist Jesse Ferguson says virtual campaigns have been in the works for a while.

Jesse Ferguson, via NBC News Jesse Ferguson, via NBC News

