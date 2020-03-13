Speaker Pelosi Addresses Coronavirus Outbreak 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:47s - Published Speaker Pelosi Addresses Coronavirus Outbreak Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces an $8.3 billion funding package called the Family First Act, slated to help state and local hospitals and health systems get more testing, support small business who have been impacted by the outbreak, and extend telemedicine access to families.

